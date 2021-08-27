Carpaccio Panini

1 baguette, cut into 6-inch pieces or 1 demi baguette

smallest filet mignon available (3-4 ounces)

extra-virgin olive oil

parchment paper

lemon aioli

1-2 cups arugula

about 1/3 cup of parmesan, best quality available, shaved into thin strips with a vegetable peeler

1 lemon

your favorite flaky sea salt, we use Maldon

freshly ground black pepper

sun dried tomatoes in olive oil – Marky’s / Whole Foods

Place the filet mignon in the freezer for 30 minutes before making the sandwich, this will make the meat easier to thinly slice. Remove from the freezer and slice the meat as thinly as possible.

Lightly brush a square of parchment paper with olive oil. Place a few slices of filet on the paper and top with another square of parchment that had been brushed with olive oil. Gently pound the filet until the meat is very thin.

Cut open the baguette. Top the bottom piece of bread with as much pounded filet as desired. Spread a layer of lemon aioli on the top half of the bread. Close and toast in the Panini press until warm and crispy.

Ad

While you press the sandwich, make the salad. Toss the arugula and parmesan shavings with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, a pinch of flaky sea salt and a few cracks of black pepper. Top the toasted Panini with the arugula salad and serve.

Lemon Aioli

Mix ½ cup of your favorite mayonnaise with the juice from ¼ of a lemon. Stir.