Eggplant and Avocado Hummus Panini

charred eggplant and avocado hummus:

1 medium eggplant

2 cups canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 avocado, peeled, pitted, chopped

¼ cup tahini

juice of 1 lemon

2 garlic cloves, chopped

big pinch ground cumin

1 cup finely chopped Italian parsley

heaping teaspoon kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 500˚F. Cover a baking sheet with tinfoil (for easy cleanup). Prick the eggplant all over with a fork, roast in the oven until the skin is charred and the eggplant is very soft, about 30-45 minutes. Allow the eggplant to cool enough to handle, scrape the inside meat out of the eggplant and discard the skin.

In a food processor, combine the eggplant, chickpeas, avocados, tahini, lemon juice, garlic and cumin. Puree until very smooth and add 1 teaspoon of salt, more if needed. Season to taste with black pepper. Add the parsley and mix one more time.

Marinated Cucumbers

3 Kirby cucumbers or 1 English cucumber, sliced in ¼-inch thick rounds

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

pinch red crushed chili flakes

½ teaspoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Mix everything together. Place in the refrigerator until ready to use.

For the Paninis

4-6 brioche buns

extra-virgin olive oil

parchment paper

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 bunch watercress, tender leaves and stems picked

Lightly drizzle or brush a square of parchment paper with the olive oil. Wrap the brioche bun in the oiled parchment paper and toast on the Panini press until golden brown and a little crispy. Open the toasted bun and spread the bottom with eggplant hummus. Top the hummus with crumbled feta and watercress.