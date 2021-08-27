Eggplant and Avocado Hummus Panini
charred eggplant and avocado hummus:
1 medium eggplant
2 cups canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1 avocado, peeled, pitted, chopped
¼ cup tahini
juice of 1 lemon
2 garlic cloves, chopped
big pinch ground cumin
1 cup finely chopped Italian parsley
heaping teaspoon kosher salt
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 500˚F. Cover a baking sheet with tinfoil (for easy cleanup). Prick the eggplant all over with a fork, roast in the oven until the skin is charred and the eggplant is very soft, about 30-45 minutes. Allow the eggplant to cool enough to handle, scrape the inside meat out of the eggplant and discard the skin.
In a food processor, combine the eggplant, chickpeas, avocados, tahini, lemon juice, garlic and cumin. Puree until very smooth and add 1 teaspoon of salt, more if needed. Season to taste with black pepper. Add the parsley and mix one more time.
Marinated Cucumbers
3 Kirby cucumbers or 1 English cucumber, sliced in ¼-inch thick rounds
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
pinch red crushed chili flakes
½ teaspoon poppy seeds
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Mix everything together. Place in the refrigerator until ready to use.
For the Paninis
4-6 brioche buns
extra-virgin olive oil
parchment paper
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 bunch watercress, tender leaves and stems picked
Lightly drizzle or brush a square of parchment paper with the olive oil. Wrap the brioche bun in the oiled parchment paper and toast on the Panini press until golden brown and a little crispy. Open the toasted bun and spread the bottom with eggplant hummus. Top the hummus with crumbled feta and watercress.