Italian-ish Panini

your favorite Focaccia or similar bread

your favorite fig marmalade

5-6 slices of Mortadella, best quality available

fresh mozzarella, sliced ¼ to ½-inch thick

1 cups arugula

extra virgin olive oil, best quality available

juice of 1 lemon

your favorite flaky sea salt, I use Maldon

Cut open your bread, spread a thin layer of fig marmalade on both cut sides of bread. Place a layer of sliced mozzarella on the bottom piece of bread, top with mortadella. Close the sandwich and press in the Panini press until crispy and golden brown.

While you press the sandwich, toss the arugula in a drizzle of the extra virgin olive oil, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and a pinch of flaky sea salt. Open the sandwich, top with the dressed arugula, close and enjoy.