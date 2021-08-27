Mostly Cloudy icon
SoFlo Taste

Italian-ish Panini

Michelle Bernstein, SoFlo Taste Host

Italian-ish Panini (WPLG, INC.)

your favorite Focaccia or similar bread

your favorite fig marmalade

5-6 slices of Mortadella, best quality available

fresh mozzarella, sliced ¼ to ½-inch thick

1 cups arugula

extra virgin olive oil, best quality available

juice of 1 lemon

your favorite flaky sea salt, I use Maldon

Cut open your bread, spread a thin layer of fig marmalade on both cut sides of bread. Place a layer of sliced mozzarella on the bottom piece of bread, top with mortadella. Close the sandwich and press in the Panini press until crispy and golden brown.

While you press the sandwich, toss the arugula in a drizzle of the extra virgin olive oil, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and a pinch of flaky sea salt. Open the sandwich, top with the dressed arugula, close and enjoy.

Born and raised in Miami, of Jewish and Latinx descent, Chef Michelle “Michy” Bernstein is the host of Local10’s Emmy-Award winning SoFlo TASTE and a fixture in the culinary world.

