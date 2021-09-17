Cloudy icon
Perfect Steak Fries

4-6 Russet potatoes, washed and dried, cut into wedges

oil for frying (Grapeseed, peanut or canola work well)

kosher salt

Soak the potatoes in ice water for at least 30-45 minutes. Drain the potatoes and dry well.

Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pot to 275˚F. Fry the potatoes until tender and cooked through, about 4-8 minutes depending on the size of the fries. Remove the fries from the oil, place on a tray or plate lined with parchment paper. Place the fries in the refrigerator until chilled. When you’re ready to serve the fries, heat your oil temperature to 375˚F. Fry until golden brown and crispy, about 2-4 minutes. Drain on paper towels, season with salt.

Born and raised in Miami, of Jewish and Latinx descent, Chef Michelle “Michy” Bernstein is the host of Local10’s Emmy-Award winning SoFlo TASTE and a fixture in the culinary world.

