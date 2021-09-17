Shrimp & Potato Causa

For one causa

Special equipment:

3 to 4-inch tall timbale / causa mold

For the potato mixture:

3-4 Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and choped. Cook in water until tender. Drain and pass through a potato ricer. You should yield about 2 cups cooked, potatoes

1-2 teaspoon Aji Amarillo paste, depending on how spicy you’d like it to be

heavy pinch salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lime juice

Whip the Aji Amarillo, salt, olive oil and lime juice into the cooked potato until smooth. Taste for seasoning.

For the Shrimp Salad:

4-6 peeled, deveined shrimp, poached and cooled

1 tablespoon of your favorite mayonnaise (I used Kewpie for this)

½ teaspoon freshly squeezed lime juice

salt, to taste

1 tablespoon roughly chopped cilantro

1 avocado, peeled, pitted sliced thin

Stir everything BUT the avocado together in a small bowl until well mixed.

Place a mold / timbale mold down on your serving plate, if you don’t have a mold, just freeform the causa. Press half of the potato mixture into the mold (or enough to come about a third of the way up the side of the mold). Top with the shrimp salad and then more potatoes to fill the mold. Using your spoon, gently press on the top of the potatoes and begin lifting the timbale mold to release the causa. Top with sliced avocado and enjoyed chilled or room temperature.