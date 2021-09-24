Spicy Zhug

½ teaspoon whole coriander

½ teaspoon cumin seed

3 cardamom pods, internal seed only

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 habanero chilies, seeded

1 cup parsley leaves

1 cup cilantro leaves

½ teaspoon or more kosher salt (salt to taste)

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Combine coriander seed, cumin, black pepper, and cardamom seeds and grind.

In a food processor, add garlic, chilies, and salt and pulse into a rough paste. Add cilantro and parsley one small handful at a time and continue pulsing into a rough paste. (By the time you’re done, there should be no pieces of chilies or herbs larger than 1/8-inch remaining) Pulsing constantly, slowly drizzle in olive oil to form an emulsion. Season to taste with more salt. Zhug can be served immediately or stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for several weeks.