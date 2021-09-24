Tahini

1 cup tahini (my favorite is Har Bracha)

1½-2 cups water, as needed

3 garlic cloves, cooked over low heat in olive oil until soft and just barely golden (reserve oil)

juice of 1 lemon

2 cups loosely packed mixed herbs, chopped (use equal parts parsley, cilantro, mint)

1 tablespoon reserved garlic oil

1 tablespoon olive oil

salt to taste

Combine the tahini, 1½ cups of water, garlic, lemon in the bowl of a food processor. Run the processor for 30 seconds to mix. Add the herbs and continue running until the herbs are as fine as possible and the mixture is bright green. Add more water, ¼ cup at a time, if the mixture is too thick. (Tahini will thicken more in the refrigerator as it sits.) Drizzle in the oils with the processor running. Season to taste with salt.