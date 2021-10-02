Homemade Ramen

Fresh ramen noodles (you can use lo mein noodle if ramen noodles are not available)

2 quarts homemade chicken broth (recipe below)

Small sheet Dashi Kombu, about 6x6-inches

Bonito flakes

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons Mirin

¼ cup Sake

Heat the chicken stock; add the kombu, simmer for about 30-45 minutes. Add a heavy pinch of the bonito flakes. Warm through.

In a small pot, combine the sake, Mirin and soy. Add about 8-12 ounces of the Dashi broth tasting until it tastes right to you.

It is important to have your broth and garnished fully prepared before cooking your noodles. Cook noodles accordingly to package instructions (testing noodles 1-2 minutes early to ensure they don’t overcook). Remove noodles directly from the simmering water and into a serving bowl. Top with hot broth and garnishes.

To garnish:

crispy seaweed

Enoki mushrooms, trimmed to 2-3 inches

Ad

thinly sliced scallion

Ramen egg (recipe below)

Furtikake

Ramen Egg

2 eggs

Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Carefully add the eggs, cook for 4 minutes, remove them immediately, place in ice water and peel. Place the peeled egg in the marinade for about 1-24 hours.

Marinade for the egg

1 Thai chili, cut in half

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 shallot, sliced thin

2 tablespoons Mirin

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Chicken Stock

3-4 pounds chicken bones (backs, feet and necks and preferred)

1 Spanish onion, peeled and chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

1 leek, trimmed, rinsed well, chopped

½ teaspoon black peppercorns

3 sprigs of Italian parsley

Place all ingredients in a large pot with enough cold water to cover just 2 inches above chicken and vegetables. Place on high until it just barely comes to a boil; reduce heat immediately to medium-low. Cook for 1½ hours. Strain. I like to reduce the strained stock about ¼ of the way down (on medium-low heat) for a stronger chicken flavor, it’s totally optional. NEVER LET IT BOIL.