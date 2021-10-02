Mushroom Ragu

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups of mushrooms, chopped

2 teaspoon rosemary, chopped very finely

½ teaspoon thyme, chopped very finely

6 ounces chicken stock

1/4 cup cream

½ tablespoon butter

Parmesan to taste

Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan. Add the shallots and garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally until they begin to release their liquid. Add the chicken stock, reduce almost all the way down, add the cream, butter, herbs and salt and pepper. Finish with a little parmesan.