Using Her Noodles

Pasta Dough

170 grams 00 flour

55 grams Durum flour

8 egg yolks plus

1 whole egg

1 tablespoon olive oil

2-3 tablespoons water

More 00 flour or all-purpose flour for rolling and kneading

Using a stand mixer fitted with a paddle, combine both flours, make a well in the center; on medium speed, mix in the yolks, one at a time; add the oil and water, mixing just until it comes together; if dry add 1 tablespoon of water.

Turn out the dough to a lightly floured work surface, knead with the palm of your hands for about 10 minutes; shape the dough into a ball, flatten and wrap in plastic; let rest at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Can be made 1-2 days ahead. Use a mixer attachment or pasta sheet to roll out/cut dough to desired shape.