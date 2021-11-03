Crab Salad

Makes one large salad for sharing

¼ pound jumbo lump crab meat, picked through for shell pieces

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the salad:

½ cup Labneh mixed with 2 tablespoons olive oil and salt and pepper

1 small head romaine lettuce, small center leaves only

radish, thinly shaved

heirloom cherry tomatoes, cut in half

pickled shallot, recipe below

picked dill fronds

picked parsley leaves

picked tarragon leaves

flaky sea salt, to finish

To serve the salad:

Spread some Labneh down on your serving plate. Top the labneh with romaine leaves, shaved radishes, tomatoes, and picked herbs.

Whisk together the olive oil and lemon juice, season with salt and pepper (if desired). Toss the crab meat with a drizzle of the lemon vinaigrette and place over the greens. Drizzle as much lemon vinaigrette as desired over the salad. Top with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt, if desired.

Ad

Pickled Shallots

4 shallots or 1 small red onion, sliced thin

½ cup cider vinegar

½ cup water

1 ½ tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon fennel seeds

Heat the vinegar, water and all spices until boiling, reduce to a simmer until the sugar dissolves. Place the shallots in a bowl set over another bowl of ice water. Strain the pickling liquid over the shallots. Store in the refrigerator in the pickling liquid.