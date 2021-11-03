Miso Glazed Salmon

2 6-ounce salmon filets, skin off

Miso glaze:

¼ cup White miso

¼ cup Honey

2 tablespoons Sesame oil

¼ cup Sake

Whisk together the ingredients for the miso glaze in a bowl.

Turn your toaster oven to the BROIL setting. Place your salmon filets (the side that had the skin facing down) on a small baking tray. Line the tray with foil for easy clean up. Spray a little cooking spray on the foil or pan before placing the salmon down. Brush the salmon with the miso glaze, coating the top and sides well. Broil until the glaze begins to turn a dark brown, about 5 minutes. Watch carefully so your glaze doesn’t burn. I like my salmon to be medium. If you want your salmon cooked a little more, change the setting to BAKE and continue cooking for a minute or two longer.

Miso Glazed Eggplant

2 Japanese eggplants, cut in half lengthwise

Miso glaze, from above

Score the cut sides of the eggplant. Brush with miso glaze and roast in a preheated 400˚F oven until tender, about 25 minutes. Turn your oven to the BROIL setting and cook the eggplants for 1-2 minutes, until the glazed top is a deep golden brown.