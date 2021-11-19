Seared Steak & Stone Crab Béarnaise

Seared Steak with Stone Crab Béarnaise

For the steaks:

Look for a large, thick cut steak like a New York Strip or Ribeye (We used 2-inch thick New York Strips on the show)

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

salt and pepper

Season the steaks well with salt and pepper. You can either sear the steaks in a hot cast iron pan and finish in the oven or grill to your preferred doneness. To sear the steaks, heat a large cast iron pan over medium-high heat for a few minutes until hot and add the oil and butter, swirling to combine, then add the steaks. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until you have a nice sear on the downside. Flip the steak over and continue cooking, basting the steak with the hot fat, for another 3-4 minutes. Transfer the steak to a preheated 400˚F oven and continue cooking until your desired doneness is reached, depending on thickness, our steaks took 4-5 minutes for medium rare.

For the béarnaise:

Tarragon vinegar:

4-5 sprigs tarragon

¼ cup white wine vinegar

½ cup white wine

1 shallot, chopped

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

Combine all ingredients in a small pot. Bring to a simmer and reduce until only 2 tablespoons of liquid remain, it should take about 15 minutes. Allow to cool completely. This is best made a day or two ahead if you can manage it. Allow the tarragon and aromatics to steep in the vinegar in your refrigerator. Strain the vinegar and discard the tarragon and aromatics before using.

For the béarnaise:

2 tablespoons prepared tarragon vinegar

2 egg yolks

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter, melted

dash of hot sauce

Place the egg yolks in a tall cup or mixing vessel. Add the tarragon vinegar, using an immersion blender, puree the mixture while slowly streaming in melted butter. Season with salt and a dash of your favorite hot sauce.

Top the steaks with some crab and the crab with some béarnaise!!!