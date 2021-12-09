Beef Stroganoff:

1 skirt steak (about 16-20 ounces), sliced into ½-inch thick strips

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Wondra for sprinkling

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups onions, small diced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

16-20 ounces of your favorite mushrooms, stemmed and sliced

2 cups beef broth

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

dash of Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon chopped tarragon leaves

1 tablespoon chopped Italian Parsley

½ cup heavy cream

¼ package (4 ounces) egg noodles, cooked according to package instructions

Season the beef with salt and pepper and sprinkle with Wondra or a little flour. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large skillet. Sear the beef on both sides for 1 minute. Remove and set aside. In the same pan, melt the butter in the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, cook for a few minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook until they begin to release their liquid. Add the beef broth, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire and herbs. Reduce the sauce for 1-2 minutes. Add in the noodles and steak, heat through. Stir in the heavy cream and taste for seasoning.