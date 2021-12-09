French Onion Soup

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons butter

3 pounds sweet onions, sliced into thin strips (julienned)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

1½ cups dry white wine

6 cups beef broth

6 sprigs of thyme

2 bay leaves

3 tablespoons dry sherry (I like Manzanilla) Butchers twine

For the topping:

1 baguette, cut ½-inch to ¾-inch thick

extra virgin olive oil

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

2-3 cups gruyere cheese, grated

In a large pot or Dutch oven, melt the butter with the oil. Add the onions and cook over medium-low heat, stirring until soft, about 20 minutes. Add the salt, pepper, and sugar, cook over low heat until the onions caramelize and turn dark golden brown. Add the wine, raise the heat to medium-high and reduce almost all the way down. Tie the thyme and bay leaves together with butchers twine, add the beef broth and herbs. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer, cook for about 20 minutes. Whisk in the sherry and then taste for seasoning.

While the soup cooks, toast the bread. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the baguette slices on the baking sheet, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkle of kosher salt. Toast the bread in a 350˚F oven until crispy and dry.

Once the broth is ready, ladle the soup into oven-safe serving dishes. Top each soup with a couple baguette slices and as much cheese as you like. Broil for a few minutes until the cheese is bubbly and golden brown.