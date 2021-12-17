Arroz Con Leche

½ cup short grain rice

1½ cups water

pinch salt

2½ cups milk

¾ can condensed milk

Orange rind strips from one orange

1 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon vanilla

Combine rice, water and the salt in a pot. Bring to a boil and cook at a simmer, slightly uncovered until the rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in the milk, orange rind, cinnamon stick and vanilla. Cook over low heat, stirring often until the liquid has thickened and the rice is very creamy, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer to your serving vessel. Cover with plastic wrap, pressing the plastic directly onto the rice. Refrigerate until cold. Serve cold.