Michy’s Mojito

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

¾ ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed

6 mint leaves

2 ounces of your favorite white rum

club soda

Lime wheel, for garnish

Mint sprig, for garnish

Muddle the sugar, lime and mint together in a Collins glass. Add the rum, fill with ice and top with soda water. Garnish with a lime wheel and mint sprig and a stirrer.