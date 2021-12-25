Duck Leg Confit

6 duck legs

Duck fat for cooking

Oil for frying, grapeseed is my favorite

Cure

1 tablespoon five-spice powder

¼ cup Kosher salt

2 tablespoon sugar 1½ teaspoons Chinese five spice 1 tablespoon minced ginger 2 garlic cloves, minced

Combine all ingredients for the cure and mix well. Rub the cure into the meat of the duck leg. Dry to avoid putting cure on the skin of the duck. Allow the duck to marinate in the refrigerator overnight.

When ready to cook, wash off the cure and dry the legs really well. Place them into a deep baking dish. Melt the duck fat and add enough to cover the duck. Cook, covered, in a 220˚F oven for about 3 hours or until the meat is very tender. Remove from the oven, and very carefully using a spatula remove each leg from the fat and place on a baking sheet; allow to cool to room temperature then place in the refrigerator overnight.

To finish the duck, heat 1½ inches of oil in a cast-iron or heavy-bottomed skillet. Heat on medium to 350˚F. Add the duck legs skin side down and cook until golden brown, carefully flip the duck over and continue cooking for another minute.

Ad

Carefully remove and serve with your favorite fruit, marmalade or salad.