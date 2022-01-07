Corn Tortilla Crusted Chicken

boneless, skinless chicken breast

kosher salt, to taste

ground black pepper, to taste

2 cups gluten-free flour, for dusting

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground ancho powder

1 teaspoon ground paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 or 3 eggs, whisked together

3-4 cups of your favorite tortilla chips, crushed into small pieces

Preheat your oven to 375˚F. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Whisk the spices into the flour in a shallow dish. Put the eggs in a second dish and the crushed tortilla chips in a third dish. Dredge the chicken into the flour, shaking off any excess. Dip in the eggs and then coat well in the crushed chips. Transfer the coated chicken to a baking sheet that has been lined with parchment paper or sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165˚F. Serve with your favorite sides (we served with pico de gallo and black beans.)