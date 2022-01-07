Corn Tortilla Crusted Chicken
boneless, skinless chicken breast
kosher salt, to taste
ground black pepper, to taste
2 cups gluten-free flour, for dusting
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground ancho powder
1 teaspoon ground paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
2 or 3 eggs, whisked together
3-4 cups of your favorite tortilla chips, crushed into small pieces
Preheat your oven to 375˚F. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Whisk the spices into the flour in a shallow dish. Put the eggs in a second dish and the crushed tortilla chips in a third dish. Dredge the chicken into the flour, shaking off any excess. Dip in the eggs and then coat well in the crushed chips. Transfer the coated chicken to a baking sheet that has been lined with parchment paper or sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165˚F. Serve with your favorite sides (we served with pico de gallo and black beans.)