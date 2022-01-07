Gluten-Free Gnocchi

2 pounds Russet potatoes

1 cup rice flour

½ cup sweet rice flour

pinch of salt

2 eggs

Preheat your oven to 425˚F. Wash and dry the potatoes. Prick the potatoes several times with the tines of a fork. Bake the potatoes until they are tender, a knife tip should easily pierce the potato and should not meet any resistance. Allow the potatoes to cool enough to handle. Cut open the potatoes and scrap out all of the pulp. Save the potato skins for appetizers. Pass the potato pulp through a ricer. In a separate bowl mix together the flours and salt. Make a well in the middle of the flour. Combine the egg and potato. Mix the potato mixture into the flour mixture until it becomes a nice dough, without over working it. Flatten the dough into a disk; you can either wrap and place in the refrigerator to make later or continue on.

Cut the dough into 4 pieces, then in eights. Sprinkle a little flour on your work table. Gently roll out the eight pieces of the dough into a thin log, roughly the thickness of your thumb. Use a knife to cut pieces every ¾-inch. Dust with a bit of flour.

To cook the gnocchi, heat a pot of salted water to a boil. Working in batches, gently place the gnocchi in the water. Poach the gnocchi in simmering water until they float, then leave them there about 10 seconds. Remove and transfer to a sheet tray or large plate as they finish cooking. Drizzle with a little olive oil and place immediately in the refrigerator. Repeat with all the dough.

Serve the gnocchi as desired. We heated ours in a tomato sauce and topped with fresh basil leaves and grated parmesan.