Kale and Sausage Breakfast Strata

butter, for the baking dish

6 cup croissants, cut into 1-inch cubes, day-old or dried out

½ pound of your favorite sausage, removed from the casing

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup leeks, whites and light green portions only, cut in half then thin slices

½ bunch kale, ribs removed, leaves cut into ½ inch strips

10 eggs

4 cups half & half

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1 cup grated gruyere cheese

¼ cup Italian parsley leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary and thyme leaves

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Generously butter your baking dish and set aside. If your croissants are not day-old, toast in a 200 ˚F oven until very dried out. Heat oil in a large sauté pan, cook the sausage until golden brown, breaking it up as it cooks. Remove to a bowl. Add a drizzle of oil into the pan, lower the heat and cook the leeks until soft and translucent, raise the heat to medium, add the kale and cook until wilted. Season with salt and pepper and set aside to cool slightly.

Ad

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, then whisk in the half & half. Season with salt and pepper. Fold in the cooked sausage, sautéed vegetables, cheese and herbs. Mix well and transfer to your prepared baking dish. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate overnight or for at least 2 hours. You want to give the croissants time to soak up the custard mixture.

When you’re ready to bake your strata, preheat your oven to 350˚F. Remove the strata from your refrigerator while the oven preheats. Bake it for about 20-30 minutes at 350°F. If your strata is in a deep dish, bake it closer to 30 minutes. Uncover the strata, and continue baking until the top is golden brown and the egg custard is set, about 15-30.

The custard is ready when the center doesn’t jiggle when shaken.