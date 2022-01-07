Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

3 egg whites

1 cup ricotta

1 cup sour cream

3 egg yolks

¼ teaspoon vanilla

1 cup AP flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

pinch salt

1 tablespoon sugar

zest from a lemon

juice from half a lemon

butter, for cooking

Beat whites until stiff but not dry. Combine the ricotta cheese, sour cream and egg yolks in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk flour, baking soda and salt. Fold the cheese mixture into the dry mixture. Add juice of half a lemon and zest of whole lemon. Gently fold in whites until no streaks remain. Cook the pancake in butter until golden brown on both sides. Serve with raspberry sauce and lemon simple syrup.

Raspberry Sauce:

½ cup red currant jelly

¼ cup raspberry jam

10 ounces frozen raspberries thawed

2 tablespoons sugar

Combine all ingredients in a small pot. Heat for 10 minutes. Cool before serving.

Lemon Simple Syrup:

½ cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

Combine all ingredients in a small pot. Heat gently until the sugar melts.