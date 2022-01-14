Strawberry & Goat Cheese Salad with Watercress & Glazed Bacon

watercress, tough ends trimmed and discarded

strawberries, quartered

fresh tarragon leaves, picked

goat cheese, crumbled

yellow onion, shaved very thin on a Japanese mandolin

brown sugar glazed bacon (recipe below)

strawberry balsamic vinaigrette (recipe below)

Toss together all ingredients for the salad. Dress with as much of the strawberry vinaigrette as desired.

Brown Sugar Glazed Bacon:

1 package (12 ounces) thick-sliced bacon

1-2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce for brushing

¼ cup light brown sugar

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the bacon slices on the sheet in a single layer. Brush the bacon with the soy sauce, sprinkle with brown sugar and cayenne. Bake for about 25 minutes or until caramelized (the bacon will crisp as it cools). Let cool, then cut the bacon into bite-size pieces using scissors.

Strawberry-Balsamic Vinaigrette:

Strawberry-Balsamic Vinegar

1 cup chopped strawberries

1 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 sprig thyme

To finish the vinaigrette:

½ cup-¾ cup olive oil

salt, to taste

Combine the chopped strawberries, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup and thyme in a small pot. Heat until just boiling, stirring occasionally. Let the mixture cool to room temperature and then strain. You can let the mixture sit overnight in your refrigerator and then strain the next day for a more intense flavor.

To finish the vinaigrette, separate ¼ cup of the strawberry-balsamic vinegar (reserving the rest for another use.) Whisk in ½-¾ cup olive oil and season to taste with salt.