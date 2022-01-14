Tomato Tart

Pate Brissé (Tart Dough):

This recipe makes enough dough for two tart shells

2½ cups (350 grams) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon (4 grams) salt

1 tablespoon (14 grams) granulated white sugar

1 cup (2 sticks or 226 grams) unsalted butter, chilled, and cut into small pieces

¼ to ½ cup ice water, as needed

Combine flour, salt, and sugar and in a food processor and pulse to combine.

Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal (about 15 seconds). With the food processor running, slowly pour in ¼ cup of ice water. Continue adding water a tablespoon at a time until the dough comes together. The dough is ready when it holds together with squeezed. Do not process more than 30 seconds.

Lightly flour your work surface and turn the dough out gathering it into a ball. Divide the dough into two equal pieces, flatten each portion into a disk, wrap tightly with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 30-60 minutes before using. You can also freeze one of the portions for later use.

When you’re ready to make the tart, remove the dough from the refrigerator and let sit for 5 minutes. Lightly flour your work surface and roll the dough out to fit into an 8 or 9-inch tart pan. The dough should be about an inch larger than your tart pan. To help prevent the pastry from sticking to the counter, lift and turn your dough a quarter turn as you roll.

Transfer your dough to the tart pan by lightly rolling it around your rolling pin, dusting off any excess flour as you roll. Unroll the dough over the top of your tart pan. Gently lift the edges and let them settle into the edges of the tart pan, you do not want to pull the dough to avoid shrinkage. Gently press the dough into the scalloped edges of the tart pan and pinch off any excess pastry hanging over the edge of the tart pan.

For the tart filling:

4 large ripe heirloom tomatoes

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper as needed

Dijon mustard for brushing

extra virgin olive oil

1 large shallot, sliced into thin strips

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons finely chopped mixed herbs, we used a combination of rosemary, thyme and oregano

good quality extra virgin olive oil for drizzling

½-1 cup grated parmesan cheese

½ cup -1 cup grated Gruyere

Preheat the oven to 425˚F. Slice the tomatoes into ¼-inch thick slices, place on a wire rack fitted over a rimmed baking sheet, season with salt and pepper. Let sit for 10-15 minutes until the tomatoes have released some of their juices.

Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a pan. Cook the shallot and garlic until soft. Add the herbs and season with salt and pepper. Let the mixture cool slightly.

Brush the tart shell with some Dijon mustard, not too much, just a nice thin brush stroke all over the tart. Transfer the shallots and garlic and herbs to the tart shell, spreading everything out in an even layer. Layer the sliced tomatoes into the tart. Drizzle the tomatoes with a little extra virgin olive oil. Sprinkle the cheeses over the top of the tart.

Bake the tart for 30-40 minutes or until the dough is cooked, the tomatoes are tender, and the cheese on top is nicely browned. Depending on the heat of your oven, if the cheese doesn’t brown as much as you’d like it, you might want to pass it under the broiler until it’s just right.

Tomato Marmalade

2 Florida oranges

3 cups sugar

5 pounds Roma tomatoes

heavy pinch salt

Cut off the ends of the oranges, cut into quarters and remove any seeds. Cut the quarters in half lengthwise and slice each as thinly as possible. Set aside.

Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil. Prepare a bowl of ice water. Make a small “X” on the bottom on each tomato and then remove the core with a paring knife. Working in batches, blanch the tomatoes in the boiling water for 10-15 seconds then remove and submerge in the ice water. Remove the tomatoes from the ice water as soon as they cool, about 1 minute. Set aside and continue blanching the remaining tomatoes. Peel the skin from the tomatoes and discard. Cut the tomatoes in half lengthwise and remove all of the seeds. Chop the tomatoes.

Combine the oranges and tomatoes in a large, heavy-bottomed pot, add sugar and salt. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to a low boil and continue cooking for 90-120 minutes. The mixture will reduce almost half of the way down and turn a bright, glossy red. Allow to cool then store in the refrigerator.