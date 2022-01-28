Salt & Pepper Shrimp

Steamed Whole Fish with Ginger & Scallions

2½-3 pound whole fish, red snapper or black bass work well if they are available (Yellowtail snapper works too) gutted and scaled, head and tail on OR OFF, fins removed

To steam the fish:

3-4 scallions, ends trimmed, cut into small pieces

1-inch piece ginger, peeled, cut into thin julienne strips

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

2 tablespoons peanut oil

To garnish and serve the fish:

Fresh picked cilantro leaves, for garnish

Thinly sliced scallions, for garnish

Sticky rice, to serve

Prepare the fish by scoring the skin of one side. Don’t score too deeply into the flesh. Prepare your steamer. Season the fish all over with salt and pepper and place the fish in the steamer over a small plate or tray to catch any juices. Top the fish with the scallions and ginger. Combine the soy, sugar and peanut oil and pour half over the fish, reserve the rest for serving. Steam the fish from 12-20 minutes depending on the size of your fish, it will be done when the tip of a knife goes into the fish without any pressure.

Ad

To serve, garnish the fish with fresh cilantro leaves and sliced scallions. Serve with sticky rice and the left over sauce.