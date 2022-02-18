Roasted Beet Reuben

your favorite marbled rye bread or rye bread

butter, for toasting the bread

roasted beets, recipe below

Thousand Island dressing, recipe below

Swiss cheese

sauerkraut

For the beets:

3-4 large red beets

olive oil

salt

aluminum foil

For the beet marinade:

3 tablespoons olive oil

¼ teaspoon mustard seeds

large pinch ground coriander

large pinch ground allspice

large pinch ground cinnamon

pinch salt

Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Wash and dry the beets. Place the beets on a large piece of aluminum foil, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt. Fold the foil into a pouch around the beets. Place the beets on a baking sheet and roast until tender to a knife tip, about 50-60 minutes depending on the size of your beets. Once tender, remove from the oven, cool to touch and open the foil pouch, peel and slice beets into ¼-inch thick slices. After slicing, transfer the beets to a plastic bag, add the ingredients for the marinade and allow to sit for at least 3-4 hours or up to 48.

Ad

Thousand Island Dressing:

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup ketchup

2 teaspoon yellow mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire

5 tablespoons minced dill pickles

2 tablespoons minced yellow onions

Mix together all ingredients.

To make the sandwiches:

Spread 2 slices of bread with a little butter. In a large nonstick skillet, place one of the bread slices, buttered side down, over medium-low heat. Spread 1-2 tablespoons of Russian dressing on the bread, then top with several beet slices, ¼ cup sauerkraut and 2 slices of cheese. Top with the other slice of bread, buttered side up. Cook until golden and crispy underneath, about 5 minutes. Flip the sandwiches and cook, pressing down gently with a spatula, until second side is golden and cheese melts, about 3 minutes more. Serve warm.