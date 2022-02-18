Tarragon Chicken Salad / Salad

Tarragon Chicken Salad Over A Green Salad

For the chicken salad:

4 cups pulled rotisserie chicken

1 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ cup minced celery

¼ cup minced white onion

¼ cup finely chopped tarragon

2 tablespoons chopped dill

zest of a lemon

salt and pepper, to taste

Mix together all ingredients. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve over your favorite simple green salad. Our recipe is below

Simple Green salad:

1 head bibb lettuce

3 radishes, shaved thin on a mandolin

¼ kirby cucumbers, sliced into thin rounds

½ avocado, cut into chunks

¼ cup picked dill fronds

2 tablespoons thinly-sliced almonds, toasted

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

salt

Build your salad as desired. In a small bowl whisk together olive oil and sherry vinegar (3:1 olive oil to sherry vinegar) and season with salt to make a simple vinaigrette. Dress your salad how you like it and served topped with chicken salad.