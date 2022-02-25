Bananas Foster

Recipe Credit: https://www.brennansneworleans.com/recipes/bananas-foster/

1 ounce butter

½ cup light brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1½ ounces banana liqueur

1½ ounces aged rum

½ banana per person

vanilla ice cream

Combine butter, sugar, and cinnamon in a flambé pan or stainless steel pan.

As the butter melts under medium heat, add the banana liquor and stir to combine.

As the sauce starts to cook, peel and add the bananas to the pan.

Cook the bananas until they begin to soften (about 1-2 minutes)

Tilt back the pan to slightly heat the far edge. Once hot carefully add the rum, and tilt the pan toward the flame, to ignite the rum.

Stir the sauce to ensure that all of the alcohol cooks out.

Serve cooked bananas over ice cream and top with the sauce in the pan.