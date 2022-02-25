Fried Green Tomatoes Po Boy

For the fried green tomatoes:

1-2 green tomatoes, sliced ¼ - 1/3 inch thick

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of your favorite Cajun seasoning (Old Bay works too!)

2 cups buttermilk

1 egg

2 cups fine cornmeal

1 cup plain breadcrumbs

oil for frying

Season the green tomatoes with salt and pepper. Place them on a rack fitted over a rimmed baking sheet. Let the tomatoes sit for about 30 minutes to release some of their moisture.

Whisk together the flour and seasoning in a dish. Whisk together the buttermilk and egg in a second dish. Mix together the cornmeal and breadcrumbs in a third dish. After 30 minutes, drain the tomatoes and pat dry if needed.

Heat ½ to 1-inch of oil in a large, heavy-bottomed or cast-iron skillet to 350˚F. Dredge the tomatoes in the flour, then in the egg mixture. Transfer to the breadcrumb mixture, pressing to evenly coat the tomatoes. Fry the tomatoes in batches until golden brown on both sides. If the tomatoes brown too quickly, reduce your heat a little. Drain the tomatoes on paper towels and season with salt while warm. Prepare the Cajun remoulade and remaining ingredients for the sandwiches.

Ad

Cajun Remoulade:

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Creole mustard

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish, drained and squeezed of excess liquid

1 tablespoon Italian parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon ground paprika

½ teaspoon Worcestershire

½ teaspoon celery salt

Mix together all ingredients.

For the sandwich:

soft sub roll

shredded iceberg lettuce

beefsteak tomato, sliced ¼-inch thick, season with salt and pepper set over a rack to drain for a few minutes

Cheddar cheese, grated

your favorite hot sauce

To build the sandwiches, cut your bread leaving one side attached. Add as much Cajun remoulade as you like on both sides. Top with a layer of fried green tomatoes then some cheddar cheese. Top with sliced beefsteak tomatoes, shredded lettuce and some hot sauce.