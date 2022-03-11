Irish Soda Bread

Recipe from https://sallysbakingaddiction.com/grandmas-irish-soda-bread/

1¾ cups buttermilk

1 large egg

4¼ cups (531grams) all-purpose flour (spoon & leveled), plus more for your hands and counter

3 tablespoons (38 grams) granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

5 tablespoons (70 grams) unsalted butter, cold and cubed

1 cup (150 grams) raisins

Preheat oven to 400˚F. Grease a seasoned 10-12 inch cast iron skillet or 9-10 inch cake pan then line with parchment paper and grease the paper.

Whisk the buttermilk and egg together. Set aside. Whisk the flour, granulated sugar, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. Cut in the butter using a pastry cutter, a fork, or your fingers until it is in pea-sized pieces. Stir in the raisins. Pour in the buttermilk/egg mixture. Gently fold the dough together until dough it is too stiff to stir. Pour crumbly dough onto a lightly floured work surface. With floured hands, kneading for about 30 seconds or until all the flour is moistened. If the dough is too sticky, add a little more flour.

Transfer the dough to the prepared skillet/pan. Using a very sharp knife, score an X into the top. Bake until the bread is golden brown and center appears cooked through, about 45 minutes. Loosely cover the bread with aluminum foil if you notice heavy browning on top.

Remove from the oven and allow bread to cool for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack. Serve warm, at room temperature, or toasted with desired toppings/spreads.

Cover and store leftover bread at room temperature for up to 2 days or in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Wrap it tightly in aluminum foil for storing.