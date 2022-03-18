Stewed Favas with Corn, Lemon and Parmesan

1 tablespoon olive oil

1½ pounds fava beans

2 ears corn, shucked, kernels cut off the cob

1 shallot, julienned

2 garlic cloves, minced

pinch chili flake

juice of 1/2 lemon

zest from 1 lemon

2 tablespoons chopped herbs (use equal parts mint and parsley, with a little fresh oregano)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the topping:

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup bread crumbs

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

Heat a large pot of water to a simmer. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Remove seeds from the large pod of the fava beans and discard. Blanch the fava beans for 1-2 minutes then immediately shock the fava beans in the ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain and remove. Discard the thin outer shell from the fava beans.

Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add the corn and shallots and sauté for 1-2 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the fava beans, chili flake and season with salt and pepper, cook for 1-2 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice, lemon zest and fresh herbs. Taste for seasoning. Serve topped with parmesan breadcrumbs.

Ad

For the breadcrumbs, heat the olive oil in a sauté pan. Toast the breadcrumbs until golden brown. Season with a little salt and pepper. Cool completely and stir in the parmesan cheese.