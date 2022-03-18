Ricotta Stuffed Squash Blossoms

1 dozen fresh squash blossoms

2 cups ricotta cheese

1 cup finely grated parmesan cheese (grated fresh, best quality available)

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Equipment:

Piping bag

Mix together the ricotta cheese and parmesan cheese, season with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Transfer mixture to a piping bag. Gently open the squash blossom and fill with the ricotta/parmesan mixture. Gently press the blossom closed to seal in the filling. Set aside and continue until all of the blossoms have been filled.

Tempura Batter:

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking powder

¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons sparkling water, kept very cold

¼ cup vodka, kept very cold

Other:

oil for frying

tomato sauce for serving, if desired

Equipment:

Chopsticks

Heat a few inches of oil in a pot to 350˚F.

Whisk together the flour, cornstarch and baking powder. Using chopsticks, mix in the water and vodka. Do not overmix, the batter should be slightly lumpy.

Gently dip the squash blossoms in the batter, making sure to completely coat the blossom. Fry for a few minutes on each side, until lightly golden brown. Drain on paper towels and serve immediately.