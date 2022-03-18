Sautéed Fish with Meyer Lemon Sauce

1 tablespoon ghee

2 6-ounce filets of your favorite thin, white fish like snapper, flounder or Branzino

¼ cup chicken stock or broth

3-4 radishes, sliced thin

¼ cup fresh peas (blanched) or frozen peas, thawed

2-3 wedges of freshly-squeezed Meyer lemon juice

½ tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon dill fronds, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh tarragon leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh chives, thinly sliced

your favorite sea salt

zest from a Meyer lemon

For serving:

arugula

Mayer lemon

extra-virgin olive oil

sea salt

Sauté the fish in the ghee or olive oil until golden brown on one side. Flip the fish over, add the chicken stock, radishes, peas and lemon juice. Bring the sauce to a simmer. Swirl in the butter, fresh herbs, a pinch of sea salt and the Meyer lemon zest. Serve over fresh arugula tossed with a little sea salt, Meyer lemon juice and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil.