Potato & Rajas Tacos by Sue Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken -

Recipe from: https://www.finecooking.com/recipe/potato-rajas-tacos

3 medium boiling potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

2 medium onions, halved and cut into ¼-inch slices

salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 medium red bell peppers, roasted, peeled, seeded, and julienned

4 medium poblano chiles, roasted, peeled, seeded, and julienned

1 cup heavy cream

¾ cup shredded Manchego or Monterey Jack cheese

2/3 cup grated queso añejo, Romano, or Parmesan cheese

tortillas, for serving

Bring a medium saucepan full of salted water to a boil. Add the potatoes and cook just until tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain, pat dry, and spread in a single layer on a baking sheet to cool.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions, season with the salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until they soften and turn golden, 15 to 18 minutes. Stir in the roasted red peppers and poblanos. Add the cream; bring the mixture to a boil, reduce the heat, and let the mixture simmer until it begins to thicken, about 4 minutes. (You can make the filling up to this point a day or two ahead. Cover and refrigerate. Reheat gently over medium-low heat when ready to serve.) Stir in the grated cheeses. Add the potatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through.