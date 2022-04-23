Burrata Salad

4 slices pumpernickel bread, cut into ¼-inch diced pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 very ripe plum or beefsteak tomatoes, peeled (see below)

½ melon, peeled, seeded, whatever is available

½ cup pitted Castleveltrano or other nice olives

¼ cup picked mint, basil and parsley leaves if desired

1 ball Burrata

balsamic vinaigrette (recipe below)

Balsamic Vinaigrette:

3 tablespoons good balsamic vinegar

½ teaspoon chopped thyme leaves

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

salt and pepper

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Whisk together all ingredients for the dressing and set aside.

Make the croutons: heat the olive oil in a sauté pan and toast the pumpernickel bread until crispy. Season with salt and set aside.

Mix all salad ingredients together with the amount of vinaigrette desired. Spoon onto a serving dish. Place the Burrata in the center of the salad and garnish the croutons.

To peel the tomatoes: heat a pot of water to a boil. Make a tiny “X” on the bottom of the tomato with a knife and remove the top core. Blanch the tomato in the boiling water for 15-20 seconds, then remove and plunge into ice water. Once cool, remove the tomato and peel away the skin.