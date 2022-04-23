Watermelon Gazpacho

3 cups chopped watermelon

½ cucumber, peeled, chopped

3 very ripe plum tomatoes

½ red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 garlic clove

2-3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil and more for drizzling

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

½ cup parsley leaves, gently packed

Combine watermelon, cucumber, plum tomatoes, red bell pepper, garlic and parsley in a bowl. Add the sherry vinegar, salt and olive oil. If the mixture tastes good, it’s ready for the blender. Blend until smooth. Taste for seasoning and adjust if desired. To serve, garnish with some small diced pieces of pepper or cucumber and watermelon, cherry tomatoes halves and a drizzle of extra virgin olive.