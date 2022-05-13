Homemade Spicy Chili Crunch

Homemade Spicy Chili Crisp

Recipe from: Sohla El-Waylly, Seriouseats.com

27g (1 cup) dried árbol chiles, stems removed

20g (¾ cup) dried chiles japones, stems removed (see note)(we substituted guajillo chilies)

25g (¾ cup) dried Kashmiri red chiles, stems removed

2-inch piece (30g) fresh ginger, sliced into thin matchsticks

3 pieces whole star anise

2 red or black cardamom pods, split in half

3 tablespoons (12g) porcini or shiitake mushroom powder

2 tablespoons (20g) sugar

5 teaspoons (30g) Diamond Crystal kosher salt; if using table salt, use about half as much by volume or the same by weight

2 teaspoons (6g) freshly ground cumin

1 teaspoon (4g) MSG (optional)

¾ teaspoon (2g) freshly ground black pepper

2½ cups (500g) peanut oil, or any other neutral oil

2 cups (200g) thinly sliced shallots

¾ cup (65g) garlic, finely chopped ort pulsed in a processor until chopped

Put on disposable latex gloves. Using your hands and kitchen shears, cut open chiles and remove and discard seeds. Using a spice grinder and working in batches, process chiles until they are ground to a size just larger than standard chile flakes. Transfer processed chiles to a heatproof bowl or pot large enough to accommodate bubbling oil (at least 4 quarts in size). Combine chile flakes with ginger, star anise, cardamom, Sichuan peppercorn, mushroom powder, sugar, salt, cumin, MSG (if using), and black pepper. Set aside.

Set a fine-mesh strainer over a 2-quart heatproof bowl. Combine half of the oil and shallots in a small and the remaining oil and garlic in another pot. Cook over high heat while constantly stirring. Once shallots and garlic become light golden brown, strain. The shallots will take longer than the garlic but watch them both carefully. Set aside fried shallots and garlic.

Heat oil to 375°F (190°C). Pour hot oil over chiles, spices, and other seasonings. Stir well to distribute hot oil throughout. Set aside to fully cool, about 30 minutes or until bowl or pot is cool to the touch. Once chile-and-oil mixture has fully cooled, remove star anise and cardamom pods. Mix in fried shallots and garlic. Pour finished chili crisp into jars and store in the fridge for about 3 months. It can be served immediately, but for best flavor, eat it the next day. Stir well before serving.