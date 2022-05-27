Strawberry Lemonade With Basil

Strawberry simple syrup:

1 pound strawberries, cut in quarters

1-2 sprigs fresh basil

1½ cups granulated sugar

1½ cups water

For the lemonade:

¾ cup-1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice, depending on how tart you like your lemonade

4 cups water

1 pound strawberries, cut into quarters and frozen in a single layer on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper

To Make the Strawberry Simple Syrup:

Combine the strawberries, basil, sugar and water in a pot. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. Smash the strawberries to release their juices then strain the mixture. If you want to, simply remove the basil and use the strawberry syrup as is.

To Make the Lemonade:

Mix the fresh lemon juice, water and as much of the strained strawberry syrup as you like (we used about 3 cups) in a pitcher. Serve with the frozen strawberries as ice cubes and enjoy poolside.l