Summer Vegetable & Poached Shrimp Platter

Summer Vegetable & Poached Shrimp Poolside Platter

Use a combination of your favorite raw, poached and roasted vegetables-we used:

-Golden baby beets, roasted until tender to a knife tip, peeled and cut into quarters

-Green beans, blanched in salted water until tender but crisp, cooled in ice water, drain then trimmed and cut into thirds on a bias

-Snap peas, blanched in salted water until tender but crisp, cooled in ice water, drain then trimmed and cut into thirds on a bias

-Asparagus, ends trimmed, blanched in salted water until tender but crisp, cooled in ice water, drain

-Fingerling potatoes, cooked in simmering salted water until tender to a knife tip, cooled and cut in half

-Gem lettuce leaves (you can use romaine hearts instead)

-Red radishes, washed, ends trimmed, cut into quarters

-Hard boiled quail eggs

-Poached shrimp (recipe below)

-Lemon aioli (recipe below)

For the Poached Shrimp:

Ad

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

salt, to taste

1 tablespoon Old Bay

1 lemon

Fill a medium pot half way with water. Salt the water and season with the Old Bay. Cut the lemon in half and add to the water. Bring the water to a simmer and poach the shrimp until cooked through. About 1-2 minutes depending on the size of your shrimp. Once cooked, remove and allow to cool on a plate or tray.

Lemon Aioli:

1 egg

juice of 1 lemon

3 garlic cloves, confit (cooked in oil on low heat until very soft but no color)

1 garlic clove, minced

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1-2 cups neutral oil, like a peanut, safflower or avocado oil (we needed about 1½ cups for our recipe)

water, if needed

salt, to taste

Whisk together the egg, lemon juice and confit and raw garlic and Dijon mustard. Slowly drizzle in the oil while whisking until you reach a thick, creamy mayonnaise consistency. If the mixture becomes too thick or starts to break (separate) you can whisk in a splash or two of water. Season to taste with salt.

Ad

To serve:

Arrange the vegetables and shrimp on a serving platter as desired and serve with lemon aioli.