Corn Salad
For each salad:
1-2 heirloom or beefsteak tomatoes, sliced into ¼-inch thick slices
salt and black pepper, to taste
olive oil, as needed
1 ear corn, kernels removed
2 scallions, ends trimmed, whites and light green parts sliced thin
finely chopped mint and rosemary, if desired
extra virgin olive oil
white balsamic vinegar
Queso Blanco
Layer the sliced tomatoes on the plate. Season with a little salt and pepper. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and white balsamic vinegar. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a small sauté pan. Cook the corn and shallots for 2-3 minutes until soft. Season with salt and pepper. If using toss in the mint and rosemary. Top the sliced tomatoes with the corn. Grate Queso Blanco over the corn and serve.