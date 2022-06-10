Corn Salad

For each salad:

1-2 heirloom or beefsteak tomatoes, sliced into ¼-inch thick slices

salt and black pepper, to taste

olive oil, as needed

1 ear corn, kernels removed

2 scallions, ends trimmed, whites and light green parts sliced thin

finely chopped mint and rosemary, if desired

extra virgin olive oil

white balsamic vinegar

Queso Blanco

Layer the sliced tomatoes on the plate. Season with a little salt and pepper. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and white balsamic vinegar. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a small sauté pan. Cook the corn and shallots for 2-3 minutes until soft. Season with salt and pepper. If using toss in the mint and rosemary. Top the sliced tomatoes with the corn. Grate Queso Blanco over the corn and serve.