Homemade Peach Cobbler:

Recipe from thefoodcharlatan.com/

For the peach filling:

5 pounds fresh sliced peaches, about 14 medium peaches

1½ cups granulated sugar

? cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon cardamom, or nutmeg

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

For the cobbler topping:

2½ cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

1½ cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ cup buttermilk, cheater version okay, see notes

1 egg

½ cup cold butter, chopped into chunks

2 tablespoons sugar, granulated or raw sugar or both

Start by preparing your peaches. Peel with a vegetable peeler if they are firm. If they are ripe, a vegetable peeler will bruise them so it’s best to blanch: bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the peaches a few at a time so that they are totally submerged. Let boil for 30-45 seconds. Remove from the boiling water. When they are cool enough to handle, use your hands to easily remove the peels. Slice the peaches. You should end up with about 9 cups of sliced peaches. Add your peaches to a 9″x13″ casserole dish (no need to grease the pan).

Top your peaches with 1½ cups granulated sugar. You can use a little more sugar (up to 2 cups) if your peaches are under-ripe. Or use about 1¼ cups sugar if they are super sweet.

Sprinkle ? cup flour, ¼ teaspoon cinnamon, and ¼ teaspoon cardamom (or nutmeg), and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt on the peaches. Gently stir the mixture together, being careful not to bruise and break the peaches. Set aside.

For the cobbler topping:

Preheat your oven to 375°F.

In a large bowl, add the dry ingredients: 2½ cups flour, 1½ cups sugar, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1 teaspoon baking powder. Whisk it together.

In a small bowl, whisk together 1 egg and ½ cup buttermilk. Pour it into the bowl with the flour, then use a pastry cutter or a fork to cut it into the flour, making a shaggy dough. It’s okay if there are still some dry spots of flour, see photos. Pour the flour mixture on top of the peaches and spread around evenly. Chop the butter into ½-inch pieces. Scatter evenly over the top of the flour mixture.

Sprinkle 2 or 3 tablespoons sugar over the top. We used half granulated sugar and half demerara (raw) sugar to give it extra crunch.

Bake at 375°F for 45-55 minutes. The top should be turning light brown. Once it is light brown all over the top (not just in a few spots) and it’s bubbling like crazy, it’s done. Let sit 15 minutes before serving to let the juice set up. Serve with vanilla ice cream is desired