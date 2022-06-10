Shrimp & Shishito Peppers

2 tablespoons peanut oil

¼-½ pound shishito peppers

1 Thai chili, split in half

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

salt, to taste

1 teaspoon finely chopped ginger

zest from 1 lime

soy sauce, for serving

4-5 mint leaves, torn

4-5 basil leaves, torn

lime wedges for serving, if serving

fresh coconut meat chunks or toasted coconut flakes, if desired

Heat the oil in a large sauté pan or wok over medium-high heat. Add the shishitos and cook for a few minutes until slightly softened and a little caramelized. Add the Thai chili and cook for a minute. Add the shrimp, season with a pinch of salt and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the ginger and lime zest. Cook until the ginger is fragrant and the shrimp are cooked through. Remove from heat and transfer to the serving bowl. Drizzle with a little soy sauce and top with freshly torn herbs. Top with fresh shaved coconut or toasted coconut flakes if desired.