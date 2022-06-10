Shrimp & Shishito Peppers
2 tablespoons peanut oil
¼-½ pound shishito peppers
1 Thai chili, split in half
1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
salt, to taste
1 teaspoon finely chopped ginger
zest from 1 lime
soy sauce, for serving
4-5 mint leaves, torn
4-5 basil leaves, torn
lime wedges for serving, if serving
fresh coconut meat chunks or toasted coconut flakes, if desired
Heat the oil in a large sauté pan or wok over medium-high heat. Add the shishitos and cook for a few minutes until slightly softened and a little caramelized. Add the Thai chili and cook for a minute. Add the shrimp, season with a pinch of salt and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the ginger and lime zest. Cook until the ginger is fragrant and the shrimp are cooked through. Remove from heat and transfer to the serving bowl. Drizzle with a little soy sauce and top with freshly torn herbs. Top with fresh shaved coconut or toasted coconut flakes if desired.