Brussels Sprouts with a Honey-Balsamic Drizzle

Fried Brussels Sprouts with Honey-Balsamic Drizzle

4 cups brussels sprouts, quartered, outer leaves removed

2 small shallots, julienned (cut into thin strips)

oil, for frying

For the drizzle:

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon aged balsamic vinegar

large pinch of sea salt

Heat 2-3 inches of oil in a deep, heavy-bottomed pot to 350˚F. Line a tray or large plate with paper towels. Very carefully (the oil will splatter) fry the brussels sprouts and shallots until golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels. Continue frying in batches until all of the brussels and shallots are cooked. If you have one, we recommend using a splatter shield while frying. Whisk together ingredients for the drizzle to combine. Transfer your brussels sprouts and shallots to a serving dish and drizzle with as much of the honey-balsamic mixture as you like.