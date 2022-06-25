Coffee Rub for Steak

Boneless ribeye or New York strip steak

For the rub:

2 tablespoons ancho powder

2 tablespoons ground coffee

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon oregano

1½ teaspoons ground coriander

1½ teaspoons ground mustard Coleman’s

1 teaspoon Aleppo chili flake

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon salt

For cooking:

Grapeseed or other neutral, high-heat oil

Mix together all ingredients for the rub. Season steak generously (about 5 teaspoons per steak). Chill, uncovered, 3-6 hours. An hour before you’re ready to cook the steak, remove from the refrigerator and let it come to temperature, about 30 minutes.

Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Heat an oven-safe pan over medium-high heat. Add a drizzle of oil and sear the steak for a few minutes on each side to form a nice, golden-brown crust. Transfer the pan to the oven and cook for 4-5 minutes for medium-rare. If your steak is larger, you’ll need to cook it a few extra minutes. Let rest before slicing.