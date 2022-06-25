Coffee Rub for Steak
Boneless ribeye or New York strip steak
For the rub:
2 tablespoons ancho powder
2 tablespoons ground coffee
2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon oregano
1½ teaspoons ground coriander
1½ teaspoons ground mustard Coleman’s
1 teaspoon Aleppo chili flake
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon salt
For cooking:
Grapeseed or other neutral, high-heat oil
Mix together all ingredients for the rub. Season steak generously (about 5 teaspoons per steak). Chill, uncovered, 3-6 hours. An hour before you’re ready to cook the steak, remove from the refrigerator and let it come to temperature, about 30 minutes.
Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Heat an oven-safe pan over medium-high heat. Add a drizzle of oil and sear the steak for a few minutes on each side to form a nice, golden-brown crust. Transfer the pan to the oven and cook for 4-5 minutes for medium-rare. If your steak is larger, you’ll need to cook it a few extra minutes. Let rest before slicing.