Café Con Leche Muffins

Make 10-12 muffins

3 tablespoons shortening, melted and slightly cooled

3 tablespoons butter, melted

⅓ cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

¾ teaspoon vanilla

1½ cups flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons instant coffee granules

¾ cups sugar

1½ teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon salt

Topping:

½ teaspoons instant coffee granules

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

6 tablespoons cold butter

½ cup flour

3 tablespoons sugar

Preheat your oven to 375˚F.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the shortening, butter, milk, coffee granules, egg, egg yolks, and vanilla until well blended. In another bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, coffee granules, sugar, baking powder and salt. Sift the dry ingredients into the moist ingredients. Gently fold together, do not overmix. Batter will be thick.

Make the topping; mix together the coffee granules, cinnamon butter, flour, and sugar with a fork until the mixture is crumbly.

Line a muffin pan with paper liners. Fill the cups 2/3 of the way with batter and top with 1 to 2 tablespoons of the crumb topping. Bake for 14-16 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before removing the muffins from the pans.