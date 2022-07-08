Shakshuka

¼ cup olive oil

1 yellow onion, small diced

2 red bell peppers, small diced

2 jalapenos, seeded, deveined, minced

3 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon Aleppo flakes

½ teaspoon paprika

1 28-ounce can whole plum tomatoes with their juice

¼ cup water

6 eggs

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup fresh Italian parsley. chopped

1 teaspoon zaatar

pita, for serving

Place the tomatoes and their liquid in a bowl and crush with your fingers until homogeneous. Remove and discard any tough centers. Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium-low heat, cook the onions, red bell peppers and jalapenos until soft. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes, then add all spices, stirring for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, ¼ cup water and season with salt and pepper and simmer until thickened. Gently crack the eggs over the sauce so that they are evenly distributed across the surface, cook on the stove until the whites just set. Spread the feta evenly around the sauce; Sprinkle with parsley and zaatar. Serve with warm pita