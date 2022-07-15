Doughnut Bread Pudding with Espresso Whipped Cream

Recipe from: foodandwine.com

1½ dozen glazed doughnuts, cut into sixths

1 quart heavy cream

2 cups milk

10 large egg yolks

2 large whole eggs

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

¼ cup brewed espresso, chilled

powdered sugar

Preheat the oven to 250˚F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Spread the doughnut pieces on baking sheets and bake for about 30 minutes, until dry on the outside and semi-firm in the center. Raise the oven temperature to 350˚F.

In a large bowl, whisk 2 cups of the cream with the milk, egg yolks, whole eggs and condensed milk. Add the doughnut pieces and let soak until the pieces are softened, about 1 hour; stir every 15 minutes.

Lightly butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Spoon the doughnut mixture into the prepared baking dish and cover with foil. Set the dish in a roasting pan and add enough water to the pan to reach halfway up the side of the baking dish. Bake the bread pudding for 40 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for about 20 minutes longer, or until the bread pudding is set and the top is a deep golden brown. Let cool for 30 minutes.

Ad

Meanwhile, in a small pot, reduce the espresso over low heat until it’s about 2 tablespoons. Let cool. In a medium bowl, whip the remaining 2 cups of cream to semisoft peaks. Stir in the espresso. Sweetened to taste with powdered sugar. Serve with the warm bread pudding.