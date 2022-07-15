Tortilla Espanola with Potato Chipsa

Tortilla Espanola with Potato Chips

6 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups onions, julienned (cut in long, thin strips)

6 cups BBQ potato chips

6 eggs

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Heat the oil in a small 6-inch nonstick pan over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until soft but not browned. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Drain and DO NOT throw away the oil. Set aside to cool.

Meanwhile crack the eggs into a medium bowl and whisk vigorously until frothy and lightened in color, about 4 minutes. Add the chips to the eggs. Gently fold a few times to ensure chips are coated. Let the chips soak for 1 minute. Stir the drained onions into the egg mixture, placing the oil back into the pan.

Pour-off all but 2 tablespoons of oil. Heat the pan over medium heat. Pour the egg mixture into the skillet, using a rubber spatula to spread the potatoes into an even layer, then to loosen the omelet from the sides of the pan.

After the bottom of the omelet is just about set and the top isn’t completely set, about 3 to 4 minutes, slide the omelet onto a large plate. Place the pan over the omelet upside down and being careful, flip the plate of the omelet over holding the pan so that the raw side is now touching the cooking part of the pan. Place back on the heat. Cook for another 5-8 minutes tucking the omelet in all around to ensure a pretty shape. Flip over onto a plate when ready. Slice and serve with your favorite aioli.