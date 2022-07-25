Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta

2 cups heavy cream

¾ cup granulated sugar

½ of a vanilla bean, split and scraped

1 cup milk

4½ teaspoons powdered gelatin

1 cup Greek yogurt

Combine the heavy cream, sugar and vanilla bean in a small pot. Heat to a simmer and cook until the sugar is dissolved. Shut off the heat and let steep for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, bloom the gelatin in the cold milk. Once the gelatin blooms, stir the milk into the warm cream mixture and stir until the gelatin is completely dissolved. If needed, you can heat the mixture slightly. Discard the vanilla bean. Pour the cream mixture into the yogurt and whisk together until smooth. Portion the panna cotta into your serving vessels and chill until cold and set. Serve with your favorite toppings. We served ours with poached peaches on the show.