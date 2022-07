Pineapple Granita with Whipped Cream

2 large pineapples, peeled, cored, cut into chunks

2 cups cold water

½ cup mint simple syrup

Working in batches, puree pineapple with water and mint simple syrup in a blender. Strain through a fine sieve, pressing pulp with a ladle.

Pour juice into a 9-by-13-inch pan and freeze until mixture solidifies, at least 3 to 4 hours. Using a fork, scrape granita, breaking it up, until it resembles fluffy snow. Return to freezer for at least 3 hours before serving.